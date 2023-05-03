share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

“Because I Am a Mother, I Know How it Feels if Anything Happens to a Child.”

A nanny from Karnataka shares her story.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 9, 2018
homemakers
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplePeripheral Vision
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related