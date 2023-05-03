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Miss America Is No Longer a Beauty Pageant

Contestants will now be judged on their brains, not their bikinis.

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jun 9, 2018
miss america pageant
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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