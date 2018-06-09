Miss America Is No Longer a Beauty Pageant

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Gender Bias. Miss America will no longer be a beauty pageant. Instead, the Miss America Organization Board of Trustees announced they will no longer judge contestants for their size and shape. Actress Penelope Cruz opens up about how she turned down her first Hollywood role when the director added a nude scene last minute without informing her. And Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu talks about the ever present problem of casting couch in India, and how actresses don’t talk about it for fear of being alienated and judged. And in more disappointing news, the Top 100 highest paid athletes in the world don’t have a single female athlete on the list. And even in a city like Mumbai, gender biases exist in many corners of our daily experiences. This piece talks about the many small bars that refuse entry to women. Hint: If your male customers are misbehaving maybe you should be refusing their patronage. And in case you missed it, here’s our piece on the gender wage gap in India, that exists even at high education level jobs.

Health and Mental Health. The matter of suicide is not be one to be taken likely. Earlier this week, designer Kate Spade was reported to have committed suicide. And amidst her sad demise, it’s unfortunate to see gossipy celebrity reporting of such information. This piece addresses the unethical way in which sensitive news is handed out to people. Even with so much technological advancement, our bodies and minds still remain the biggest mysteries of the world. This piece talks about how we perceive bad moments, like the experience of meeting with an accident in slow motion. And here’s and interesting article about how the Buddhist philosophy of detachment can blossom into a healthy relationship between couples.

Climate Change. The world is seeing the effects of climate change every day, with more extreme climates and storms. And India is no different from the rest. As Indians we often choose to blame our country about polluting and destruction of environment. But what are we as individuals doing to make a difference? Here’s a piece that talks about what Indians should be doing on a personal level to tackle the growing problem of changing climate. And around the world, hurricanes are slowing down, and that’s not a good thing. Here’s why!

Motherhood. Beyoncé is slaying her concert with husband Jay-Z, taking it to a new level by allegedly revealing a new picture of their twins Rumi and Sir. And Pippa Middleton is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews. And one advice columnist tackles the gender imbalance in childcare that leads so many new mothers to hate their husbands. And these two pieces talk about the typical ways in which mothers and motherhood are portrayed. Either it’s the glowing, vibrant mom or the exhausted, depressed one.

Sex. And let’s talk about the business of hotline bling. This woman reveals what she learned about lonely men from being a phone sex operator. And while many claim that sexbots can reduce sexual crimes against women and children, this piece discounts those claims.