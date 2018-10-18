share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The History of the Sex Strike As a Form of Resistance

Denying men sex doesn’t by itself incite political change. But it sure does make them listen.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
May 15, 2019
sex strikes
Image Credit: Lysistrata, 2010, published by Erotic Evolution – Illustrated Adult Romance Novels and Sex Stories
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
Societyprotestssex
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related