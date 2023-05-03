share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Why Deepika Padukone’s Presence at JNU Protest Matters

Plus, a ray of hope from the U.S.: Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she’s free of cancer.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Jan 11, 2020
Deepika Padukone JNU
Image Credit: ANI via Economic Times
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related