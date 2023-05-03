The Buzz Cut: Who Bit Beyoncé?!

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about all week.

Socially acceptable behavior. Tiffany Haddish had a story to share with the world this week. And what a story it was: Someone, who Haddish claims was “drugged out,” bit Queen Bey’s face at a party Beyoncé hosted back in December. The Internet is taking bets on who did it. (Our money is on Jennifer Lawrence, and we are 100% not sure about that.) Elsewhere, one writer conducted a social experiment in which she complimented one woman a day for 28 days. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she found that it made women uncomfortable; it’s a case of gendered conditioning, she argues. We’re thinking maybe some of the women just minded the focus on their appearance in a professional setting?

Role models. We’re loving the political and social activism among today’s youngsters, including Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, 14, who paid tribute to the victims of the Parkland school shooting at a recent awards show by wearing a shirt with their names embroidered on the back. Those victims’ classmates, the organizers of the student-led March for Our Lives in the US, guest-edited The Guardian to draw attention to their crusade against gun violence. Closer to home, JNU students protested against the Delhi Police not taking action against professor and accused sexual harasser Atul Johri. And down south in Kerala, students are opting out of filling in their caste and religion in their admission forms. Kudos to all of these youngsters.

Grey matter. Our brain is a beautiful, wonderful thing, mysterious and full of possibility — but when you try to teach it new skills, it falls back on old habits. It’s also a bit cranky about sleep, coming in the way of a long night, especially if you’re a morning person. And its shape of your brain might be a deciding factor in your political views.

Motherhood. It’s time to bid good-bye to ‘wine moms’ and say hello to ‘marijuana moms’: Mothers living in US states where marijuana is legal are taking to mild variant to relax and unwind. And here’s an interesting article about maternal grandparents getting a better opportunity to bond with their grandkids because women tend to be the keepers of familial relationships; debatable about how much it applies in India, but still an interesting exploration of how gender roles shape family life.

Wellness. This is Us star Chrissy Metz talks about abuse, forgiveness and well-being as she promos a new memoir, which seems like it might contain a lesson or two to live by. Something to not live by — the illegal ingredients being used in alternative medicine establishments.

Sex and sexism. Google sees the most searches for ‘Men’s Day‘ on — you guessed it — Women’s Day. (Poor things.) Elsewhere, a look into the orgasm gap between men and women around the world.