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The Buzz Cut: Two Women Photographed Together Revolutionize Feminist Sisterhood

This week in The Buzz Cut: two women accomplish feminism’s goals, a Desi Girl talks hunger in Kenya, and an album threatens therapists.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 22, 2022
hailey photo
Image Credit: Tyrell Hampton/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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