The Buzz Cut: Trump Wants to Buy Greenland

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seriously considering trying to have the U.S. buy Greenland, a territory struggling with climate change, for its vast resources and geopolitical importance. Sure, why not.

*

Greta Gerwig, American director of Ladybird fame, is back — this time directing a star-studded cast (Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Meryl Streep, to name a few) in the eighth adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic, Little Women. The trailer shows Gerwig picked up feminist dialogues from Alcott’s lesser-known work, which resonates even in 2019.

*

Virginia, U.S. native Renee Bach, at 20 years old and with no medical training, set up a medical center for Ugandan kids — without any medical doctor on the premises. After 105 kids died, Bach, now back in Virginia with no plans to return, is facing a lawsuit in Ugandan civil court.

*

Society has sexualized lesbians to the extent that a Google search for the term, up until recently, only showed pornographic images on the first page. Google recently tweaked its algorithm so “lesbian” draws up definitions and other explainer material on the web page, instead of porn.

*

We’re all familiar with internet trolls — but the ones that are attacking journalists who criticize the BJP government are increasingly using rape threats against the target’s women family members. What’s with the obsession?

*

The Internet Movie Database, or IMDb as we popularly know it, tends to “deadname” an individual they include on the site — that is, use their birth name information without the involved party’s consent. After a protest by a U.S. coalition of LGBTQIA+ activists, who alleged the IMDb practice doesn’t take into account, say, trans folks post-transition, the site has changed its policy.

*

Free speech in Russia is a laughing joke — or at least, it is when these comics take the stage. A group of brave young female comics are defying the motherland and standing their ground by making Russians laugh about the state of affairs in the Kremlin.

*

Simone Biles — arguably the greatest gymnast in the world right now, and one of the survivors of ex-medical professional Larry Nassar’s child molestation — has now broken world records with a “triple, double-twist.” Yes, it looks as daunting as it sounds.

*

Katy Perry’s 2010 hit “Teenage Dream” celebrated a nine-year anniversary this month, only to have a model who was in the music video come out in a detailed Instagram post with a sexual harassment allegation against the pop star.

*

Kobe Bryant has been increasingly popping up at WNBA games to support women’s basketball. Critics think it’s to bolster his own name (the Los Angeles Laker star was accused of rape back in 2003). Will it work?

*

Two male king penguins arrived at Zoo Berlin in April this year, with an eye toward starting a family. Zookeepers have finally fulfilled the gay couple’s desire — by giving them an egg they now keep incubated within the folds of their skin.