share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Trolls Demand Apology From Actor for Calling Violence a Bad Thing

This week in The Buzz Cut: an actor is called out for saying something reasonable, comic fans are left puzzled, and a corporate capitalizes.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 18, 2022
sai pallavi trolling
Image Credit:Dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeopleactor
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related