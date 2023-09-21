share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Taylor Swift’s Former Label Won’t Let Her Sing Her Hits

Plus, the rise of Mastodon, the ethical Twitter.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Nov 16, 2019
Taylor Switch Record label
Image Credit: Rex/MTV Official
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related