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The Buzz Cut: Successful South Indian Actor Upstaged at Own Wedding by North Indian Actors’ Wishes

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news. Successful South Indian Actor Upstaged at Own Wedding by North Indian Actors’ Wishes A successful actor’s wedding ceremony this week was widely...

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 11, 2022
srk gets more attention at nayanthara wedding
Image Credit: Filmfare/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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