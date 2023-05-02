share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Successful South Indian Actor Upstaged at Own Wedding by North Indian Actors’ Wishes

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news. Successful South Indian Actor Upstaged at Own Wedding by North Indian Actors’ Wishes A successful actor’s wedding ceremony this week was widely...

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 11, 2022
srk gets more attention at nayanthara wedding
Image Credit: Filmfare/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related