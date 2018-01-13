The Buzz Cut: Serena Williams Spills about Motherhood, Comeback

In The Buzz Cut, we give our take on all of the intellectual and Internet-famous, celebrity and bizarre, buzzy and overlooked family and parenting news we gossiped about over lunch all week.

Conscious recoupling. Gwyneth Paltrow is getting married again. Unconscious congratulations to her.

Serena Williams on motherhood. “Knowing I’ve got this beautiful baby to go home to makes me feel like I don’t have to play another match. I don’t need the money or the titles or the prestige. I want them, but I don’t need them. That’s a different feeling for me.” Her whole interview is worth a read.

Celebration! Congrats to actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who recently finished her last round of chemotherapy in her breast cancer treatment. We particularly love how she’s used her experience and platform to call for universal health care so other, less fortunate women can receive life-saving treatment, too.

Putting a price on parenthood. A dentist in Taiwan has been ordered to reimburse his mother for the cost of raising him.

The most famous dancing dad. Watch Barack Obama talk about his dad-dance moves and the world’s coolest father-daughter moment (at a Prince concert!)

Unimpressive accomplishments. When asked about his cricket role models, Arjun Tendulkar did not name his dad. Proof no matter how accomplished we are, our children are unimpressed. Speaking of accomplished, check out this conversation between two accomplished scientists who also happen to be mother and daughter as they discuss how gender (in)equality in the STEM field has and hasn’t changed over the years. And speaking even more of accomplished, the film that Lena Dunham and her mum made together at home sounds interesting.

Pregnancy discount. Would you pee on a print ad just to get a discount on a crib? Ikea is offering this dubious deal to pregnant women in Sweden. Seems… unsanitary….