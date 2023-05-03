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Teens Are Spending More Time Socializing Online Than Reading — Researchers Think

Even if they are, is it as worrisome as it seems?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 21, 2018
teens online
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AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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