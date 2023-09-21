share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Teens Are Spending More Time Socializing Online Than Reading — Researchers Think

Even if they are, is it as worrisome as it seems?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 21, 2018
teens online
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebooks
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related