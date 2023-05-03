share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: No, DJ Mark Ronson, You Cannot Identify as Sapiosexual

Plus, Demi Moore dives deep into marriage and infidelity with new memoir ‘Inside Out.’

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Sep 28, 2019
Mark Ronson sapiosexual
Image Credit: DEAN CHALKLEY
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related