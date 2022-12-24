The Buzz Cut: Nepo Babies Advocate for Themselves Amid Marginalization by Magazine

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

Nepo Babies Advocate for Themselves Amid Marginalization by Magazine

A magazine story has recently shaken a marginalized community. Pejoratively termed “nepo babies” in the story, community members have spoken out about the unfair treatment they faced at the hands of journalists exposing their family’s ties in the entertainment industry. This was to be a secret — even if an open one — but by disrespecting the unspoken pact to not acknowledge how the industry worked, the magazine made the community vulnerable overnight. The pact thus far kept its members safe from scrutiny. Now, the minority group fears it’s under attack. Seeking protection from online mobs in Beverly Hills, they’re currently negotiating their newly vulnerable positions with their families. Back home, meanwhile, the community has reclaimed the “nepo” slur — or, as one famous producer called it, the “N word.”

*

True to Character, Proud Indians Celebrate Mediocre Eldest Son’s Achievement at Oscars, Ignoring Others

A movie that is best described as giving “elder son energy” was received with corresponding “doting Indian parent” energy from the country when it was nominated for a prestigious award. The nomination came after the country rooted for it prematurely, despite others repeatedly pointing out its mediocrity. Lost in the celebration, however, was the nomination of three other works of art from the country in better categories. Typical of an Indian family dynamic, their far greater achievement was reduced to a footnote, for being the least boisterous and most underrated cultural artefacts to come out of the country. By favoring the least deserving candidate over all others, Indians exhibited true nationalism and represented the spirit of Indianness on the global stage. A prouder moment for the country is yet to be found.

*

Socially Conscious Netizens Opposed to Appearance-Based Insults Make Exception for Actor’s Aging

If last week was about defending an actor against insults about her appearance, the tides swiftly turned this week to insult her co-star for his appearance. With no other political issue attached to defend, netizens relaxed and enjoyed the moment of levity by taking aim at an actor’s looks in a song. Noting visible signs of aging, some even resorted to classist, casteist analogies to describe him. Unfamiliar with the concept of age, many were surprised at the sight of a fit older person. The shock also caused temporary amnesia for their disdain with beauty standards — leading them to criticizing the man for insufficiently adhering to them.