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The Buzz Cut: Nation Becomes Mathematics Expert While Calculating Timeline of Celebrity Pregnancy

This week in The Buzz Cut: a country rediscovers its mathematical roots, an unexpected ally joins forces with socialism, and a white woman fixes Hollywood’s diversity problem.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 2, 2022
ralia baby
Image Credit: bollywoodjuncture
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SocietyCulturebabies
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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