The Buzz Cut: ‘My Existence In and Of Itself Was a Threat to Me,’ Lady Gaga Opens Up About Being Depressed

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

In an interview with Billboard, Lady Gaga opened up about suffering severe depression, being in a catatonic state, and feeling unable to handle her career before she could channel it all into her new album “Chromatica.” She says, “I used to wake up in the morning, and I would realize I was ‘Lady Gaga.’ And then I became very depressed and sad, and I didn’t want to be myself.”

U.S. President Donald Trump was accused of rape by yet another woman this week, this time former model Amy Dorris who alleges he groped her, forced his tongue down her throat at the 1997 U.S. Open.

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski penned a candid, troubling exposé on the modeling industry in New York Magazine this week, detailing how her body was used, assaulted and capitalized upon by men who routinely ignored her consent, her objections and boundaries.

A fresh Facebook scandal broke this week, in which an ex-staffer released an exhaustive internal memo that detailed how fake accounts have been undermining elections around the world for years. “I have blood on my hands,” Sophie Zhang writes.

J.K. Rowling stepped in it again this week with her new book Troubled Blood, which stars a male killer who dresses up as a woman to lure his victims. On social media, many saw the book as transphobic, even as the outrage quickly left the realm of fact. Here’s what happened.

As the Indian police paint activist Umar Khalid as a traitor to the nation and imprison him under the outdated UAPA, a friend writes a heartfelt account of the ways in which he knows Khalid, in all honesty, dignity and admiration.

As a domestic violence epidemic thrives in the Covid19 pandemic, a graphic video showing a husband beating his wife is making the rounds in China. This week, it sparked a nationwide debate about the prevalence of domestic violence in the country, and the poor legal system that provides little to no recourse to victims.

K-beauty has taken over the skin care game around the world, with Korean products quickly becoming most celebrities’ and influencers’ go-to routine-makers. It’s because K-beauty was marketed not as skin care, but self care. Here’s how.