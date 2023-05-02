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The Buzz Cut: #MeToo‑ed Man Wallows in Pits of Cancellation While Receiving Award

This week in The Buzz Cut: a cancelled man suffers from success, an adult is confused for a child wizard, and a rich man plots to get richer.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 5, 2022
kevin spacey award
Image Credit: Depositphotos/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeople#MeToo
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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