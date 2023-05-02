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The Buzz Cut: Media Kicking Itself for Not Buying Pegasus to Spy on High Profile Celebrity Wedding

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of news you wish wasn’t news.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 11, 2021
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding
Image Credits: Katrina Kaif/ Instagram/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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