share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Joe Biden Says ‘Incredible’ Indian‑Americans Are ‘Taking Over The Country’

This week on The Buzz Cut, we bring you a happy president, deep-dive into the royal conflict, and a WandaVision breakdown.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Mar 6, 2021
joe biden indian-americans
Image Credits: Getty Photos
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeople
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related