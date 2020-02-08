The Buzz Cut: Why J.Lo’s Pole Dancing at the Super Bowl Made Strippers Cringe

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez began her Super Bowl performance with an interesting pole dancing routine. However, strippers found the whole routine cringeworthy and saw it as an attempt to garner shock value off the backs of individuals who still face stigma and harassment for the work they do.

*

There is a tempestuous, multi-million dollar legal battle ongoing over a recently deceased’s biochemist’s frozen, severed head. Enough said.

*

Turns out, Victoria’s Secret nurtured a culture of widespread bullying and harassment of its employees and models. Ed Razek, a top-level executive, asked models to kiss him and sit on his lap and even carried out some Trump-esqe grabbing. The company expresses “regret.” Sure.

*

From Sappho to Oscar Wilde, here’s a gorgeous exploration of the floral fascinations of queer people that have shaped both culture and language.

*

Jameela Jamil recently came out as queer after facing social media backlash for her appointment as a judge in a vogueing, or drag ball, contest. Interestingly, the backlash for her appointment was mainly due to her lack of ties to Black/Latinx/queer cultures.

*

An 11-year-old survived New York City without a phone, or a guardian, and completely nailed it, all thanks to parenting 101.

*

Imagine naming every single one of the infinite emotions we’ve ever experienced — a bunch of writers came up with 78 new emotions to describe things we know we’ve felt but have no name for, including liegasms, heartbreak adrenaline, and creditphoria.

*

The latest entrant in a seemingly never-ending list of cultural icons who have let us down — science fiction author Isaac Asimov and his reputation as a serial groper.

*

The primness of a schoolgirl’s skirt has always coexisted uneasily with its fetishization by the male gaze. But what if this skirt’s true identity was anarchic, symbolizing the questioning of authority and the bonds we create as young adults?