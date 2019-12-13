share
The Swdl
Peripheral Vision: a Cobbler

“I repair others’ shoes, but can’t afford to buy myself a pair.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Jan 17, 2020
img-20200112-wa0012-02-1-1.jpg
Image Courtesy: Anubhuti Matta
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

