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The Buzz Cut: Humble Man Honors Predecessors With Museum, Includes Himself Too

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man is very humble, another man starts a feminist riot, and yet another man throws his money where his mouth is.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Apr 16, 2022
modi prime minister museum
Image Credits: Livemint/ Pratik Bhide For The Swaddle
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SocietyCultureElon Musk
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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