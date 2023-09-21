The Buzz Cut: Emma Watson Says She’s ‘Self‑Partnered,’ Not Single

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Emma Watson recently told Vogue she doesn’t consider herself single, but a more positive “self-partnered.” Gone are the days when being married and having a baby by 30 were considered life goals. Are more and more people, like Watson, unapologetically embracing singledom?

*

We know Baby Boomers love bashing Millennials and Gen Zers — they former has called the latter generations entitled, snowflakes, lazy, overly-sensitive, and a host of other generalized condescension. Tired of the constant barrage, Gen Zers have just one, swift response: “OK Boomer.” Sadly, the phrase has now been co-opted by none other than boomers themselves. Can’t anything be sacred?

*

Keanu Reeves, a.k.a. everyone’s dad/husband, has proven himself to be even more adorable than usual, for doing the most standard stuff — he appeared in public with Alexandra Grant, a 46-year-old artist sporting gray hair who also happens to be Reeves’ girlfriend. It’s telling how less we expect of men, that appearing with a woman only nine years younger has become a resounding call for celebration.

*

The Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci’s long-acclaimed masterpiece, currently enjoys a privileged place in Paris’ Musée de Louvre. But critics have said the painting has outlived its glory and increasingly poses a security risk inside the museum. Might it be time to take it down?

*

How do billionaires acquire their wealth? Is it through sheer hard work, or is it by exploiting the people who work for them, and engaging in the sophisticated gambling world of financial speculation? Regardless, should they be allowed to exist?

*

Beds, one of life’s mainstays that we rarely give a second thought, but yet spend one-third of our lives on, are 77,000 years old. And while the concept of beds hasn’t changed through time, everything around the bed has.

*

Martin Scorsese says Marvel movies aren’t cinema. The function of art, the director says, is to be unpredictable. And the beloved superhero franchise fails the first step.

*

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the inimitable actor and director, is gracing the cover of November’s Vogue. And while nothing more needs to be said about it, here’s a cookie: “I find dressing really stressful, just that decision every day. You want to just Steve Jobs it.”

*

The scrunchie has long been a mainstay as a metaphor for power in ‘mean girl’ movies. From Heathers to All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, the passing of the scrunchie has been used by filmmakers to portray the changing dynamics of movie characters — however did a glorified hair tie become so poignant?

*

The Ken doll, introduced solely as Barbie’s boyfriend, has no crotch. For a highly sexualized, breasty Barbie, surely her boyfriend also needed to be sexualized? But creators deemed a penis would be too much of an embarrassment. How did this decision come about?