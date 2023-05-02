share
The Swaddle
The Buzz Cut: A New Study Describes How SSR’s Suicide Was Used to Manufacture A National Controversy

Plus, Republic TV’s underhanded methods to fake TRPs and gain influence over propaganda dissemination.

Rajvi Desai
Oct 10, 2020
Image credit: twitter
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

