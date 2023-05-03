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In The Near Future, Parents Will Have to Worry About Peer Pressure — From Robots

Maybe their influence will be used for good?

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Aug 16, 2018
effects of artificial intelligence
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FutureTechtechnology
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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