Piecing together the history of the Earth – that spans 4.6 billion years – is a complex process. Most events are lost in time with only the most violent leaving a mark that is still discernible today – in rock sediments, marine deposits and particles captured in ice and coral that have remained undisturbed over the years. It is widely accepted that humans may be one such event.

The Anthropocene is currently an unofficial unit of geological time. The term itself has gained popularity among the media and research communities to describe the drastic impacts human beings have had on the Earth’s systems and processes – as is becoming increasingly evident with the climate crisis. Now, the Anthropocene Working Group (AWG), set up by the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) in 2009, has been deliberating over a list of nine sites and is reportedly close to choosing one – a decision that will not only formally recognize the Anthropocene as a geological age, but also officially acknowledge how deeply humans are changing their environment.

Until now, industrialization post the Second World War was believed to be the point that pushed our planet into a new age. This is when economic activity ballooned, human population began to rise, and our emissions grew exponentially – all of which began changing planetary systems while also leaving behind signals of human activity that would last well into the future. These signals include chemicals used as pesticides, ash from the burning of fossil fuels, plutonium isotopes from nuclear testing, microplastics, and the widespread presence of aluminium.

For one, researchers told Nature that formalizing this epoch in geological time would “unite efforts to study people’s influence on Earth’s systems, in fields including climatology and geology.” Its implications for policy-making are vast, as it could center future policies around the impacts we have on the environment.

“There is no doubt humanity is now playing a major role in influencing the geology of our planet… The question is: what spot best exemplifies these changes?” geologist Jan Zalasiewicz of the University of Leicester told The Guardian. Human activities, right from agriculture and deforestation to mining and the vast emissions of greenhouse gases, have wrought extensive changes in planetary systems, altering the course of history and ushering in what has been dubbed the ‘Anthropocene’ or humans