Piecing together the history of the Earth – that spans 4.6 billion years – is a complex process.
Piecing together the history of the Earth – that spans 4.6 billion years – is a complex process. Most events are lost in time with only the most violent leaving a mark that is still discernible today – in rock sediments, marine deposits and particles captured in ice and coral that have remained undisturbed over the years. It is widely accepted that humans may be one such event.
The Anthropocene is currently an unofficial unit of geological time. The term itself has gained popularity among the media and research communities to describe the drastic impacts human beings have had on the Earth’s systems and processes – as is becoming increasingly evident with the climate crisis. Now, the Anthropocene Working Group (AWG), set up by the International Commission on Stratigraphy (ICS) in 2009, has been deliberating over a list of nine sites and is reportedly close to choosing one – a decision that will not only formally recognize the Anthropocene as a geological age, but also officially acknowledge how deeply humans are changing their environment.
But what is the significance of defining the Anthropocene? For one, researchers told Nature that formalizing this epoch in geological time would “unite efforts to study people’s influence on Earth’s systems, in fields including climatology and geology.” Its implications for policy-making are vast, as it could center future policies around the impacts humans have on the environment.
“There is no doubt humanity is now playing a major role in influencing the geology of our planet… The question is: what spot best exemplifies these changes?” geologist Jan Zalasiewicz of the University of Leicester told The Guardian. Human activities, right from agriculture and deforestation to mining and the vast emissions of greenhouse gases, have wrought extensive changes in planetary systems, altering the course of history and ushering in what has been dubbed the ‘Anthropocene’ or humans.
Until now, industrialization post the Second World War was believed to be the point that pushed our planet into a new age. This is when economic activity ballooned, human population began to rise, and our emissions grew exponentially – all of which began changing planetary systems while also leaving behind signals of human activity that would last well into the future. These signals include chemicals used as pesticides, ash from the burning of fossil fuels, plutonium isotopes from nuclear testing, microplastics, and the widespread presence of aluminium.
Above the receptionist’s desk, a large portrait of Chiranjeevi in politician-white linen smiles down upon us. On the opposite side, another portrait – this time of his character in his latest film. And behind us, a glass cubicle houses the man we’re here to meet. He’s wearing an over-starched linen shirt. His fingers gleam with multiple gold rings. Several attendants flit to his side, relaying his appointments. On the two walls of his office that aren’t glass are large portraits of Chiranjeevi; on the wall behind him, the Chiranjeevi portrait is flanked by those of Mother Teresa and Abdul Kalam. A tiny figurine of the Hindu god Hanuman is on a side-table – almost an afterthought.
The Men Who Built Gods
“Whenever a Chiranjeevi film released in our wadas, the Dalit-Bahujans used to say, ‘Our man’s movie has released.’ He became one of us unlike any other actors of that time.”
This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal.
This is the beginning of everything
Until now, industrialization post the Second World War was believed to be the point that pushed our planet into a new age. This is when economic activity ballooned, human population began to rise, and our emissions grew exponentially – all of which began changing planetary systems while also leaving behind signals of human activity that would last well into the future. These signals include chemicals used as pesticides, ash from the burning of fossil fuels, plutonium isotopes from nuclear testing, microplastics, and the widespread presence of the once-rare aluminium.
I spent my scholarship money to travel to see him, wherever he was," he told us. "I slept in empty movie theaters the night before his movie release; on the morning of, I offered prayers and worshiped the film reel.
Above the receptionist’s desk, a large portrait of Chiranjeevi in politician-white linen smiles down upon us. On the opposite side, another portrait – this time of his character in his latest film. And behind us, a glass cubicle houses the man we’re here to meet. He’s wearing an over-starched linen shirt. His fingers gleam with multiple gold rings. Several attendants flit to his side, relaying his appointments. On the two walls of his office that aren’t glass are large portraits of Chiranjeevi; on the wall behind him, the Chiranjeevi portrait is flanked by those of Mother Teresa and Abdul Kalam. A tiny figurine of the Hindu god Hanuman is on a side-table – almost an afterthought.
The receptionist sends us to a second receptionist, who sends us back to the first, before they ask us to wait further, both heads bowed while they tentatively make the request on our behalf. But we’re finally allowed inside. He introduces himself: Ravanam Swami Naidu, the founder and President of the Akhila Bharatha Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, and the man who runs the eye and blood donation center set up in Chiranjeevi’s name. Mr. Naidu is the fandom equivalent of a Pope, a man blessed with proximity to Chiranjeevi and burdened with the responsibility that comes with divine access.
He starts by telling us how he got here. As he came of age in the 1980s, he had watched Chiranjeevi from afar for years, yearning for a chance to speak with him. “I spent my scholarship money to travel to see him, wherever he was,” he told us. “I slept in empty movie theaters the night before his movie release; on the morning of, I offered prayers and worshiped the film reel.”
Chiranjeevi’s fans, as Naidu recalls, would arrive in busloads to see him, without prior organizing. “When we realized how many of us there were, we began forming groups,” Naidu said. Eventually, they worked out an arrangement with Chiranjeevi himself – they’d organize themselves and meet him systematically, on weekends, when different fan associations would take turns to see him. But somebody had to lead the effort. This coalesced into the Rashtra Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, the umbrella fan association that encompasses thousands of others – and these are just the registered ones.
Half an hour into reminiscing about the genesis of the fandom, we ask him what Chiranjeevi means to him, and Naidu’s tone shifts. “We are his bhakts,” he says reverentially. Devotees.
We ask Swami Naidu whether he sees Chiranjeevi’s son, Ram Charan, the same way, and whether he inherited his father’s divine power. “Of course. His is our yuvaraja [young prince]. We’ll do anything to protect him.”
And so it was that when Ram Charan starred in RRR – a 2022 film that prompted a tectonic shift for not just the Telugu film industry but Indian cinema as a whole, the film was carried to success on the shoulders of legions for whom his father, Chiranjeevi, is God.
But he wasn’t the only yuvaraja in RRR: there was someone else who directly also descended from a god-hero.
Tale of Two Dynasties
Telangana, the two Telugu states, people have created their own gods – constructing the divine from the bottom up.
The time was ripe. Post-Independence India was a nation in search of its soul. No other sovereign territory had as many languages or cultures, and few were as socially divided.
The caste system, or varna system, had been in place for centuries, as laid out by Hindu scriptures like the Manusmriti. The hierarchy imposed one caste upon the other, in four tiers, or varnas – Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya, and Shudra, collectively called Savarnas. Avarna described another, supposed “sub” tier – the current-day Dalit communities who were subjected to social exclusion and ‘untouchability.’ In this system of graded inequality, as Dr B.R. Ambedkar calls it, “the Shudra is not only placed at the bottom of the gradation but he is subjected to innumerable ignominies and disabilities so as to prevent him from rising above the condition fixed for him by law.” In Hindu society, Shudras were the lowest of the low, with the exception of the Avarnas. In a culture inseparable from this system, the first three ‘tiers’ were (and remain) the gatekeepers of political power and culture.
