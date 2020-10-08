share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Tea Workers in Assam Hold Massive Strike to Protest Low Wages, Poor Conditions

The state government, which sets the minimum wage for tea workers, has not delivered on its promises for two years.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Oct 13, 2020
assam tea worker strikes
Image credit: Suraj Dutta/Thomson Reuters Foundation
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerPoliticsHidden Underbelly
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related