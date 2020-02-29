The Buzz Cut: Kim K Says Raising Black Kids Fueled Social Justice Passion

In The Buzz Cut, we bring you a round-up of all the weird, controversial, and wonderful stories we’ve been reading all week.

Kim Kardashian dedicates her passion to dig into criminal justice and social reform to her four black kids, for whom she wants to be a good role model, she says.

*

Canadian musician Grimes, who is seven months pregnant, says she won’t reveal the gender of her child. In a YouTube livestream, the singer said, “I feel like their privacy should be protected,” referring to her baby, adding they should “decide their fate.”

*

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, at a protest in London to demand the release of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Citizenship Amendment Act “fascist.” He also went on to recite a translated excerpt from activist and poet Amir Aziz’s “Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega,” to the delight of all fighting NRC-CAA in India.

*

Knives Out director Rian Johnson let slip in a Vanity Fair video that Apple lets films use its products on screen — but only if filmmakers promise the bad guys never use one. “Every single filmmaker who has a bad guy in their movie that’s supposed to be a secret wants to murder me right now,” Johnson said.

*

An alarming DIY movement has swarmed YouTube: people are now ordering ‘health feces’ on the internet, throwing it in a blender, and giving themselves fecal transplants at home. What could possibly go wrong?

*

The diet industrial complex, which thrives on women’s insecurities, has lodged itself so deep into women’s psyche that even the successful body positivity movement cannot evade. Yes, a woman can acknowledge fat women are beautiful, but still try like hell not to let herself be one. What gives?

*

Prepare to have your mind blown: sunglasses, codpieces, and wigs may have become fashion staples not because of their innate chic-ness, so to speak, but because one of their first wearers needed them to hide his syphilis.

*

A Saudi agent infiltrated Twitter’s offices in San Francisco to help officers of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in Saudi Arabia track and reprimand dissidents. Here is his story.

*

Street food, once major attractions for tourists in big and small cities, has increasingly become commercialized — to such an extent that locals don’t even recognize it anymore. Have we lost one of the most popular, entertaining kinds of foodie culture?

*

A university education has always been prized, considered one of the top academic honors for which a person could strive. But now, with non-traditional job opportunities and highly isolated skill requirements, could it be that micro-credentials — an independent, narrowly-focused learning and certification method — could be taking over?

*

If you’re a successful woman who constantly talks about how hot of a mess you are, you might be Liz-Lemoning. And you might want to stop.