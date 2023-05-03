share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Buzz Cut: Kim K Says Raising Black Kids Fueled Social Justice Passion

Plus, Grimes said she won’t declare her child’s gender and wants them to “decide their fate.”

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Feb 29, 2020
Kim K raising black kids
Image Credit: Jackie Nickerson
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
SocietyPeopleThe Buzz Cut
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related