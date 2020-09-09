share
The Swdl
Study Suggests Covid19 Spreads via Talking as Much as It Spreads via Coughing

It’s unsafe to stand unmasked and talking while closer than two meters, the research team concluded.

Devrupa Rakshit
Jan 21, 2021
can talking to infected person spread covid19
Image Credit: Lund University
Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

