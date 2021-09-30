share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Some Parts of India Have Higher Rates of Skin Cancer: Study

Genetic factors, and arsenic and UV exposure make people in these regions more vulnerable to both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 30, 2021
incidence of skin cancer in india
Image Credit: toddrichardsmd.wordpress.com
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthganges
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related