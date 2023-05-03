share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Grandchildren of Women Treated With DES During Pregnancy More Prone to ADHD

The harmful effects of a long-disused drug may stretch across three generations.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
May 31, 2018
DES grandchildren
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related