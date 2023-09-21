share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Poor Quality Sperm a Cause of Recurrent Miscarriage

More evidence that men contribute equally to a healthy pregnancy.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Jan 8, 2019
recurrent miscarriage causes
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related