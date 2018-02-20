share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Kids’ Language Development Is About Engagement, Not Vocabulary

We all know the importance of building children’s vocabulary, thanks to a landmark 1995 study which found that children from higher-income families hear about 30 million more words during their first three years of...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 20, 2018
language development
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureSciencedevelopment
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related