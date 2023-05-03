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Study: Kids’ Language Development Is About Engagement, Not Vocabulary

We all know the importance of building children’s vocabulary, thanks to a landmark 1995 study which found that children from higher-income families hear about 30 million more words during their first three years of...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 20, 2018
language development
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FutureSciencedevelopment
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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