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Germophobes, Rejoice: A Quick Way to Test for Bacteria in Food is Coming

Who hasn’t looked at a buffet and thought, “I’m taking my life in my hands”? Good news, germophobes! There is a quick, cheap way to test for bacterial contamination in fresh food and water on the horizon. Food scie...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Jan 30, 2018
food bacteria
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FutureSciencefood
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

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