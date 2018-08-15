share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study: Even as Teens, Young Adults, Kids Favor Parents Over Friends

Even though their behavior may indicate the opposite.

written by
Angelina Shah
published
Aug 15, 2018
parent teenager relationship
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureParenting
AuthorAngelina Shah

Angelina Shah is a staff writer with The Swaddle. In her previous life she was a copywriter in advertising. She has a penchant for reading, singing, travelling and being obsessed with superheroes.

Related