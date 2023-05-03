share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Kids Start Linking Eating Habits to Emotions As Young As Age 4

New research out of the University of Texas at Dallas shows how the roots of emotional eating are laid in childhood, which may have long-term effects on healthy food habits. Psychologist Shayla C. Holub and Cin Cin...

written by
The Swaddle Team
published
Feb 28, 2018
emotional eating and kids
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
BodiesMindfood
AuthorThe Swaddle Team

Related