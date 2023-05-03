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Mental Health Disorders Are a Leading Cause of Childhood Illness Worldwide

A decline in infectious diseases opens up this dubious top spot.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 15, 2018
children's mental health disorders
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BodiesMindmental health
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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