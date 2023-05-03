share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Study Finds 15% of Infertile Men May Have Undiagnosed Prediabetes

More evidence that male infertility is often linked to broader cardio and metabolic health problems.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 22, 2018
diabetes and male infertility
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthdiabetes
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related