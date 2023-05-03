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Indian Woman Delivers Baby 18 Months After Receiving Uterus Transplant from Her Mother

Is it a breakthrough for women’s reproductive control, or merely a breakthrough in medicine?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 19, 2018
uterine transplant pregnancy
Photo courtesy of India Today
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BodiesHealthreproductive rights
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

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