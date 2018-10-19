share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Indian Woman Delivers Baby 18 Months After Receiving Uterus Transplant from Her Mother

Is it a breakthrough for women’s reproductive control, or merely a breakthrough in medicine?

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Oct 19, 2018
uterine transplant pregnancy
Photo courtesy of India Today
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthreproductive rights
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related