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Gauhati HC Directs Assam Govt To Take Action Against Harassment of Healthcare Workers

The court responded to a petition that stated such incidents are a “gross human rights violation and attack on fundamental right.”

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 16, 2021
assam doctos harassed covid19
Image Credit: economictimes
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AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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