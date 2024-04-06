Sri Reddy's Troubled Exile

In a way, she was alone all her life, but she made it work. She grew up in Vijayawada, a small city in Andhra Pradesh – not quite urbanized, but not quite rustic either. When her sister was born, her mother suffered from mental illness and she needed a few years to go away and get well. Sri Reddy was left with her father. She did the housework and the cooking. She wasn’t pampered much. She was a good student in school. She says her parents weren’t too attached to her.

She needed an out. She did a beauty course after her degree and opened a beauty parlor. Then, a famous news anchor stepped into her salon. The anchor told her she spoke Telugu well, she had the looks, and the TV world was where she belonged. “When she told me that, I couldn’t sleep. Hyderabad life seemed so exciting,” she said. The anchor gave her an address and a phone number.

She took the anchor up on it against her family’s will, went there, stayed in a hostel, and figured it out. She started out as a TV presenter. She recalls her father warning her about all that awaited her in the big bad world of Hyderabad’s media landscape. He told her: “Our people won’t accept this. Being a Reddy, how can we walk with our heads held high?” Everything he said would happen, ultimately did happen. “I don’t know what stars were aligned when he said this, but it happened exactly as he predicted. I am a ruined woman now.”

"The whole system was against her. They were waiting for her to make a mistake," says Tejaswini.

This overwhelmingly resigned demeanor isn’t what I expected while speaking to her. I had in mind the photographs and videos from when she planted herself at MAA’s premises. In them, she’s fierce, defiant, unbecoming. Her anger blazes. The news vans swarm her, cameras flash, journalists and videographers jostle to capture her. It is grotesque. My impression of her was cemented by her address to the crowd assembled at the scene: she said she was there so that the Telugu film industry can build itself over her corpse. She said she was doing it for the women in the industry, and that it was too late for her – she lost her dignity and her family’s. She challenged the industry to build a graveyard where she sat. Reporters – inching closer to her semi-nude body – repeatedly asked her why she was doing what she did. “I can’t break their buildings or set them on fire. I only have myself to protest with,” she responded. Her words landed like blows, her voice was hoarse from spitting them with fury – and a distinct sense of nothing to lose. She seemed, to me, like MeToo’s first martyr.

Her complaint was atypical. She confessed to acquiescing to directors’ quid pro quo proposals. She wasn’t ashamed of it. Her problem was that the industry had not held its end of the bargain, and that she didn’t end up getting any roles in the movies. She wanted to know why Telugu women were “cheated” this way, why there was no room in the industry for someone like her. She questioned why they were allowed to exploit women sexually and not have to answer to them after. She released screenshots of her chats with high-profile people. All this, with only minor roles in two small films to her name. She questioned the power dynamic confidently. That, to feminists and distant observers alike, was what made her stand out.

Obviously, this was a problem for those in power. Film families, producers, and directors in the industry denounced her; actresses denied legitimacy to her claims. Nobody who was anybody in the industry – not even fellow actresses – came to her defense. Instead, character artists, junior artistes, dubbing artists, and others with no name and no backing came out with their stories after Sri Reddy did. When MAA banned her citing her “cheap publicity” stunt, activists came to her defense. It was a symbiotic relationship: for Sri Reddy, the activists were a badge of respectability, ensuring she was taken seriously and her protest wouldn’t be for nought. For the feminists, Sri Reddy was the flashpoint around which movements are built; she was also the gateway into a rarefied world they had no access to and whose issues they couldn’t effectively address before she came along. Thanks to her, and everyone who came out after her, they learnt of the insidious “coordinator” system – in which middle-men acted as gatekeepers mediating outsiders’ access to directors and producers and solicited sexual favors to get people through the door.

The National Human Rights Commission soon got involved – it sent notices to the Government of Telangana and the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Soon after, Sri was reinstated by MAA. She was felicitated by women’s groups. The Telugu film industry setting up internal complaints committees for sexual harassment complaints. A high-level committee was constituted to look into other complaints and assess the extent of the problem. It comprised 50 members from outside the industry, like NGOs, doctors, psychologists, former government officials, the works. Activists compiled their findings over nearly five years and submitted a report to the National Commission For Women.

All this legitimized Sri Reddy’s complaint in the public’s eyes. Until that point, this was the most progress any film industry had made in India with respect to MeToo – because it brought together a coalition of stakeholders against the entire juggernaut. For a time, Sri Reddy, backed by an army of seasoned feminist activists, succeeded in capturing public support against an industry whose propagation of rape culture and feudal caste pride was already an open secret. An uprising was underway, because everyone recognized the inherently subversive politics in her protest. It had the potential to catalyze similar movements in other states.

That’s when the other shoe dropped.

“Of course, you know the famous – or infamous – Pawan Kalyan incident. That was when it suddenly collapsed,” said Tejaswini Madabhushi, a core member of Hyderabad For Feminism, and one of the activists who worked closely with Sri Reddy. One day, without warning, Sri Reddy called the Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan a “motherf*cker” and showed him the middle finger in her interviews. The director Ram Gopal Verma came forward to say that he was the one who had convinced her to do it – in response to Kalyan weighing in on her protest, opining that she should’ve gone to the police instead of the media. “... when RGV told me to use that expletive, I readily agreed. I also knew that this was the only way I can get powerful film families to speak about my issue. My intention was not to hurt anybody though,” she later told Times of India.

“The Telugu [film] industry is way too feudal and casteist. That is why she didn’t get any support from anywhere." Tejaswini Madabhushi, founder, Hyderabad For Feminism

In some distorted way, the gimmick seemed to have been an attempt to grab eyeballs to the issue. But it backfired – badly. Pawan Kalyan is an industry colossus, powered by the dominant Kapu caste loyalty and their aspirations for political representation. He also belongs to the powerful film dynasty helmed by his brother, “Megastar” Chiranjeevi. Like many movie stars in the South, Pawan Kalyan began to leverage his celebrity into a promise for political representation – not only for the caste he was from, but he also campaigned on a platform of progressive inclusion for all. So when Sri Reddy zeroed in on him, legions of his fans came after her and everyone she was associated with. She had unleashed a beast.

In any case, the consensus was that she wasn’t strategic. That she was too volatile. Too impulsive. “We knew that many people were talking to [the women who spoke out], offering them various things, cajoling them, warning them, threatening them, tempting them with various things,” says A. Suneetha, feminist researcher and activist. So when Sri Reddy was unexpectedly at loggerheads with Pawan Kalyan, “the whole industry took that as an opportunity to come together and exert enormous pressure on the TV news channels to kill the issue.” Soon enough, Kalyan and his opponents tussled to position her as a pawn in their fight. The politics discredited – derailed – the feminism of it all. As Madabhushi put it: “the whole system was against her, they were waiting for her to make a mistake.”

All the momentum of the movement against sexual exploitation dried up. Politicians and industry members alike distanced themselves from the issue of sexual abuse in Tollywood, partly out of fear of what else Sri Reddy – who had become the face of the movement – might say about whom and partly out of reverence for the powerful actor whose name had been unexpectedly invoked. “The Telugu [film] industry is way too feudal and casteist. That is why she didn’t get any support from anywhere,” explains Madabhushi.

It didn’t matter that she had the backing of women’s groups – activists don’t ultimately influence a celebrity’s notoriety as much as the gossip rags and media do. The slut-shaming and discrediting resumed with even greater force. Interviewers asked her questions like how many people she slept with, whether she had any right to claim dignity, and worse. The goodwill she earned from the public evaporated. They wanted a perfect victim; what they got instead was an erratic, foul-mouthed woman who had attacked their favorite messiah. It changed how the general public looked back at what she did. Sri Reddy says that many women would confess to her in private that they supported her reasons for doing what she did – just not her methods. The “bad” woman with the good cause.

But what happened to the cause? Sri’s first undoing was succeeded by a second – one which splintered the feminist movement against the industry that she had played an indispensable role in igniting.