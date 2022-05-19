share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Spain Becomes First European Country to Approve Paid Menstrual Leave

An official said the move would “end the stigma, shame and silence around periods” and make it “normal to go to work in pain.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 19, 2022
spain menstrual leave
Image Credits: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthmenstrual health
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related