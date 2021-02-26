share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Birds Learn Mating Calls From Older Birds. But What Happens When Older Birds Have Died Out?

The survival of an endangered songbird species is further threatened because so few of its adults remain to teach love songs.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Mar 17, 2021
australia songbird
Image Credit: taronga.org.au
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
FutureEnvironmentbiodiversity
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related