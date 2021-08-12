share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Social Stigma Plays a Role in How Obesity Meets Depression, Study Shows

If optimal health is the goal, then fat shaming persons suffering from obesity won’t help them to lose weight.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 12, 2021
obs_4.jpg
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related