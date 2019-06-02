Small Talk: Good and Bad

Me – Oh nice, you’ve done another drawing! Walk us through it, if you will. What is going on in this… whatever this is.
Niece – It’s a fight. This is the good person; this is the shoe rack, and this is the bad person.
Me – Why is there a shoera— never mind. Why does this look like a purple balloon?
Niece – It’s a bad person.
Me – Why are they purple though?
Niece – Bad people are purple.
Me – They are?
Niece – Ya. See in my comic book?
Me – He does look a little purple, doesn’t he.
Niece – Why like that?
Me – Why like what?
Niece – Why are bad people always purple?
Me – Bad people aren’t always purple.
Niece – They are in this book.
Me – Well this book is—
Niece – And this one.
Me – Well—
Niece – And all these ones. And that one.
Me – Well I—
Niece – Sometimes they are brown though. Like you.
Me – Okay, so I’m brown. But do you think that means I’m a bad person?
Niece – Sometimes you tell me wrong things Amma said.
Me – Apart from that.
Niece – Why are they brown and purple in books then.
Me – I don’t know. Seems like bad people can be all sorts of different colors, no?
Niece – Maybe they didn’t have enough color pencils.
Me – What color are all the good people in these books?
Niece – Pinkie.
Me – Pink.
Niece – Pinkie.
Me – Dude, we talked about this: It’s pink.
Niece – They are always pinkie.
Me – Well, do you think you’re good?
Niece – Ya.
Me – Are you pinkie? I mean, pink?
Niece – Ya.
Me – Dude, you’re not pink.
Niece – Ya I am.
Me – Who told you you’re pink?
Niece – I did.
Me – Why do conversations with you always end up being weird?
Niece – What should I draw next?
Me – I would like to see another… what is this again?
Niece – Fight. And shoe rack.
Me – Right, I would like to see another one like this, except without purple bad people and pink good people. Because skin color doesn’t determine if you’re good or bad, right?
Niece – Hm?
Me – Just because someone is purple doesn’t mean they are bad. Right?
Niece – Ya.
Me – Right.
Niece – Only if they are brown.
Me – No, not if they are brown or purple. I mean, pink people can be bad people, too.
Niece – Hm?
Me – Am I confusing you?
Niece – Ya.
Me – Forget it, just draw another one.
Niece – What means confusing?
Me – This. All this. This entire conversation with you is confusing.
*
Me – Hey, what happened to my drawing.
Niece – I can’t finish it.
Me – Aw, don’t say that. Come on, show me what you’ve done so far.
Niece – See.
Me – Ok. This is the… the…
Niece – Shoe rack.
Me – Of course. But where’s the good guy and the bad guy?
Niece – They went home.
Me – No they didn’t, come on. Draw a pink bad guy and a purple good guy! Wouldn’t that be neat?
Niece – I don’t want to draw. You tell me a story about clouds.
Me – Meh, do I have to?
Niece – Ya.
Me – Okay, once upon a time there was a little cloud, and the cloud went wandering outside when her Amma told her not to, and she came across this big, black cloud with lightning teeth and—
Niece – Was he a bad cloud?
Me – Probably, but anyway, he—
Niece – Is that why he’s black?
Me – He— oh heck. Okay, wait a minute.
Niece – Is he going to eat the little cloud?
Me – No! Because… he was… actually her friend! And he… he had a toothache.
Niece – And he lost his shoe rack.
Me – Right, he had a toothache, and he lost his shoe rack, so the little cloud helped him, and he felt better, and they lived happily ever after.
Niece – So small story?
Me – Yes.
Niece – I didn’t like it.
Me – Ya, but it taught you that just because a cloud is black doesn’t mean he’s the bad guy.
Niece – Hm?
Me – What does a black cloud mean?
Niece – Means it’s raining.
Me – Okay that’s it, I’m done.
Niece – Did he find his shoe rack?
Me – Yes.
Niece – Was it in his house?
Me – Yes.
Niece – Then how come he couldn’t find it before?
Me – You know what, little dude? You’re giving me a headache.
Niece – I’m going to draw the cloud and his shoe rack.
Me – Don’t make him black though.
Niece – You said he was black.
Me – I mean… never mind.
Niece – I don’t have black.
Me – Great! Then you can color him—
Niece – I draw two shoe racks then.
Me – Whatever.
Small Talk chronicles conversations between the author and her niece that could, in an alternate universe or in this one, be real.