share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Only 8.7% Students in Minority Schools Are Actually From Minority Communities: Report

Minority schools are outside the purview of the RTE Act, thus facing no compulsion to admit students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Aug 12, 2021
m1-5.jpg
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentityminority
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related