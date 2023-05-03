share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Complaint to Child Rights Commission Puts Spotlight on Sex‑Selective IVF

An IVF process for genetic screening is being misused for illegal sex selection.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Apr 30, 2018
sex selection
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerJusticegender
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related