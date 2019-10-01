share
The Swdl
Shorter People May Be at a Greater Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes could go down by 30% for men and women with every 10 cm addition in height, a study found.

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Oct 1, 2019
height and diabetes risk
