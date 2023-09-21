share
The Swdl
Sexist Design Makes It More Difficult for Women to Navigate the World

Unfortunately, most spacial and product design only takes into account the experiences of men.

written by
Sonali David
published
Apr 19, 2019
sexist design
Image courtesy of DNA.
AuthorSonali David

Sonali David is a development professional with three masters degrees who not too long ago realized inclusion and gender were where her heart lay. She's worked for more than a decade with the Government of India, United Nations, World Bank and a few others on national and regional level development programs and projects, particularly in the WASH and transport sectors. When she's not busy analyzing inclusion and gender blindness across society, Sonali plays mom to her two Great Danes. She's an amateur gardener, artist and baker who loves CrossFit and dead lifts. She speaks five languages and has lived in six Indian cities.

