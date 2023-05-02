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Sex Work is a Legal Profession, Says Supreme Court in Historic Order

Based on a panel’s recommendations, the court issued guidelines for the police and media to treat sex workers with dignity.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 27, 2022
Supreme Court sex work profession
Image Credits: Supreme Court of India
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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